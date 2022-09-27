NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022, today September 27, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the NEET PG counselling provisional seat allotment result for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and DNB courses by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to submit grievances is September 28(tomorrow) by 11:00 AM.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Sept 29

"Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 11:00 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as 'Final'," MCC in an official notification said.

Direct Link: Download NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022

How to Download NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee ( MCC ) at mcc.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical Counselling,” section.

Click on the link that reads,”PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR ROUND-1 MD MS PG 2022.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. The NEET PG counselling round one seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, 2022. As per the earlier notification, candidates can report to allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4, 2022.