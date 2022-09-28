NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET PG Counselling Round one seat allotment result today, September 28, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check the final NEET PG Counselling Round one seat allotment result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Earlier MCC published a provisional result for the first round of the seat allotment for the NEET PG Counselling 2022. The last date to submit grievances is today, September 28, by 11:00 AM.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in. Direct Link

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 11:00 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The Candidate are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change,” MCC in an official notification said. Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 49 Posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Read Details Here

How to Check NEET PG Counselling Round One Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the section that reads, “PG Medical Counselling.” Look for the link that reads, “Final RESULT FOR ROUND-1 MD MS PG 2022.” Enter the login credentials, if required. A PDF document will appear on the screen. Your NEET PG Counselling Round One Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your name, and roll number and take a printout of it for future reference.

Once the final seat allotment result is out, eligible candidates will be able to download their allotment results from the website. According to the NEET PG Counselling 2022 schedule, candidates can report and join their respective colleges/institutes between September 28 to October 04, 2022. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Know How to Register at upneet.gov.in

NOTE: The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. For more details, check the official website of MCC.