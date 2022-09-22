NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest News Today: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday removed a few seats from the seat matrix of NEET PG Counselling Round 1. As per the updates from the MCC, the seats have been removed from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad.Also Read - NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Big Update: MCC to Close Registration Process On This Date

The MCC said one seat each from unreserved and Scheduled Caste has been removed from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and one seat each from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe seats has been removed.

According to MCC, the withdrawn seats from Gandhi Medical College are from MD Radiotherapy and Radio Oncology (RADT) programme and the reason to withdraw the seat, MCC says, "Recognition not received from NMC".

The MCC said the seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round 1.

In the meantime, the students must note that the registration and payment for round 1 NEET PG 2022 counselling is currently underway. The payment for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 will end tomorrow, September 23 but the choice locking facility will remain active till September 25.

Official Notice

For the general information of the students, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 is being conducted for admissions to various colleges across the country.

Another important thing to note is that the processing of seat allotment for round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be done from September 26 to 27, 2022. And then, the AIQ seat allotment results will be declared on September 28, 2022. The students, who manage to secure a seat in this round, will then be able to proceed with the admissions process. And those students who fail to get a seat may simply apply for round 2 of NEET PG Counselling from October 10, 2022.