NEET PG: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECE will be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2022 Merit List for Bihar State Quota tomorrow, September 29, 2022. The candidates must note that the State quota merit list for the NEET PG would be released for the admissions to various medical colleges.
The candidates must note that as per the schedule, the Merit List would be released online on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in at 8 pm tomorrow. NEET PG Counselling for Bihar would be done for the admission to MD/MS – government and private, PG Diploma for Government Institutions, DNB (Degree/Diploma) for Government institutes.
Here are some of the important details:

- Merit List would be released online on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in at 8 pm tomorrow
- Only the merit list of the candidates who have registered for the State Quota counselling for MD/MS seats would be released.
- The registration window had opened on September 21, 2022.
- The list, on the basis of the candidate’s score in the NEET PG 2022 examination would now be released.
- The 50% All India Quota counselling is being conducted by Medical Counselling Committee, MCC.
- First allotment list for NEET PG AlQ would be released today.