NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration: The first round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) counselling will begin from September 15, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 23. The payment facility will be available till September 23 (08:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 25 (11:55 pm). Earlier, MCC issued an important advisory for the candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG counselling 2022.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check MCC Advisory Here
- According to the MCC’s advisory, the eligible candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of merit and the choices filled by them through the official website.
- MCC will not allot seats to candidates on nomination basis.
- Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats.
- “Candidates should be cautious of fake agents and are advised to perform all activities related to registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same,” MCC in an official notification said.
- The Password created for Registration should not be shared with anyone.
- MCC does not host any website other than mcc.nic.in. Candidates should beware of fake websites.
Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date
The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 28. Selected candidates can report for admission from September 29 to October 04, 2022. The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Register?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section.
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
- Take a printout of the application form.
NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Round 01 Registration Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates
|NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment
|September 15 to 23, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|September 20 to 25, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|September 23 to 24, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|September 26-27, 2022
|NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result
|September 28, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|September 29 to October 4, 2022
NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Round 2 Registration Dates
|Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates
|Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment date
|October 10 to 14, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|October 11 to 14, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|October 14 to 16, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|October 17 to 18, 2022
|NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result
|October 19, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|October 20 to 26, 2022
More About NEET PG Counselling 2022
- MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats.
- Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to the all India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, central and deemed universities.
- The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on October 10, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on October 31, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the MCC.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Change Nationality To NRI
MCC has also issued notice for candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling for MD, MS, Diploma, and MDS seats. Candidates are required to send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com through e-mail as per the directions/orders of the Supreme Court. The last date to send all attached documents in single mail is September 13, 2022. Also Read - NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022 Released; Know How to Check at neet.nta.nic.in