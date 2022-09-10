NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration: The first round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) counselling will begin from September 15, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 23. The payment facility will be available till September 23 (08:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 25 (11:55 pm). Earlier, MCC issued an important advisory for the candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG counselling 2022.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Details Inside

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check MCC Advisory Here

According to the MCC’s advisory, the eligible candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of merit and the choices filled by them through the official website.

MCC will not allot seats to candidates on nomination basis.

Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats.

“Candidates should be cautious of fake agents and are advised to perform all activities related to registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same,” MCC in an official notification said.

The Password created for Registration should not be shared with anyone.

MCC does not host any website other than mcc.nic.in. Candidates should beware of fake websites.

Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date

The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 28. Selected candidates can report for admission from September 29 to October 04, 2022. The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Register?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Round 01 Registration Dates

Events Dates Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022 NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Round 2 Registration Dates