The verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/ institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.
NEET PG Counselling Schedule Here For Round 1 Registration
|Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates
|NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment
|September 15 to 23, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|September 20 to 25, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|September 23 to 24, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|September 26-27, 2022
|NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result
|September 28, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|September 29 to October 4, 2022
NEET PG Counseling Round 2 Registration
The candidates can apply for the NEET PG counselling on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from October 10.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Register Online?
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in
- Click on the PG Medical counselling section.
- Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.”
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
- Enter the required information and register yourself on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the application form.
For details on the NEET PG Counselling process, please visit the website at mcc.nic.in.