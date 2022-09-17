NEET PG Counselling 2022: The round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling will be closed on Friday (September 23). The candidates who want to apply for the round 1 counselling can apply on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 PM. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 25.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Phase 3 Subject Wise Exam Schedule Released; Exam City Slip soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/ institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule Here For Round 1 Registration

Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022

NEET PG Counseling Round 2 Registration

The candidates can apply for the NEET PG counselling on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from October 10.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Register Online?

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on the PG Medical counselling section. Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.” The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it Enter the required information and register yourself on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit. Take a printout of the application form.

For details on the NEET PG Counselling process, please visit the website at mcc.nic.in.