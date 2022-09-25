NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG counselling on September 28, 2022. The candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC has closed the round 1 registration process for the NEET PG counselling on Friday (September 23). The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - India Post, Railway, ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

NEET PG Counselling Schedule: Check Round 1 Registration Dates

Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022

How to Check NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022:

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.

Now look for the link that reads, “Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login details.

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

All You Need to Know About NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration

Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from October 10. According to the official schedule, the verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/ institutes from October 14 to 16, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted between October 17 and 18, and the round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19. For details on the NEET PG Counselling process, please visit the website at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Check Salary Here