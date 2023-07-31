Home

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Fee, Brochure Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is all set to begin the registration process for the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC 2023) today, July 31, 2023. The nominations or allotment of seats for admission in various Post Graduate Medical courses including MD / MS / PG Diploma shall be made according to merit-cum-choice on the basis of the Competitive Test as conducted by the National Board of Examination, New Delhi i.e. NEET (PG)-2023. The last date to register is August 5, 2023. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application form on August 6. The Rank Card/Merit List will be published on the Board’s Website on the scheduled date – August 9, 2023. The counselling schedule will be announced later by the board.

All PGMAC-2023 candidates are advised not to change their Mobile No. and Email Address during the whole process of counselling and must be in close contact with Board’s website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: Check Important Schedule

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Online Registration starting date 31.07.2023 Online Registration closing date 05.08.2023 (10.00 P.M.) Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI with

final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate 05.08.2023 (11.59 P.M.) Online Editing of Application Form 06.08.2023 (11.59 P.M.) Publication of Rank Card / Merit List 09.08.2023 (8.00 P.M.) Proposed starting date for Counselling To be notified later on

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: Qualification and Eligibility for MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses Group

The candidates must have passed the MBBS Examination from any Medical College of Bihar State

which is established or financially aided by the State Government or established and run by private

management / Corporation and included in the schedule of Medical Council of India/ National Medical

Commission. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared below.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: How to Apply?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board ( BCECEB ) at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.

) at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/. Look for the link that reads, “Online Portal of PGMAC-2023.”

Enter your login details such as

