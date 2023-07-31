Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Fee, Brochure Here

Top Recommended Stories

Published: July 31, 2023 1:05 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is all set to begin the registration process for the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC 2023) today, July 31, 2023. The nominations or allotment of seats for admission in various Post Graduate Medical courses including MD / MS / PG Diploma shall be made according to merit-cum-choice on the basis of the Competitive Test as conducted by the National Board of Examination, New Delhi i.e. NEET (PG)-2023. The last date to register is August 5, 2023. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application form on August 6. The Rank Card/Merit List will be published on the Board’s Website on the scheduled date – August 9, 2023. The counselling schedule will be announced later by the board.

All PGMAC-2023 candidates are advised not to change their Mobile No. and Email Address during the whole process of counselling and must be in close contact with Board’s website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: Check Important Schedule 

NAME OF THE EVENTCHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
Online Registration starting date31.07.2023
Online Registration closing date05.08.2023 (10.00 P.M.)
Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI with
final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate		05.08.2023 (11.59 P.M.)
Online Editing of Application Form06.08.2023 (11.59 P.M.)
Publication of Rank Card / Merit List09.08.2023 (8.00 P.M.)
Proposed starting date for CounsellingTo be notified later on

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: Qualification and Eligibility for MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses Group

  • The candidates must have passed the MBBS Examination from any Medical College of Bihar State
    which is established or financially aided by the State Government or established and run by private
    management / Corporation and included in the schedule of Medical Council of India/ National Medical
    Commission. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared below.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: How to Apply?

  • Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Online Portal of PGMAC-2023.”
  • Enter your login details such as

