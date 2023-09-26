Home

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Fresh Notice Issued For Resigned Candidates By MCC

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh notice for candidates who have resigned voluntarily. Know what this notice says..

Representative Image (Unsplash)

New Delhi: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 3 has ended on September 25, 2023. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh notice; this notice is specially for candidates who chose to resign from the process. The notice issued by MCC for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Resigned Candidates, includes important implications on the candidates who have resigned from their allotted seats. A prior notification had been issued by the Committee on September 12 2023 and the issue of resignations by NEET PG Candidates had been addressed there. Now, a new notice regarding the same has been issued, which is extremely crucial. Know what this fresh notice says..

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Fresh Notice

As mentioned earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh notice. According to a report by India Today, this crucial notice states that people who have resigned voluntarily from their allotted seats during the NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023, will not be considered eligible for the NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023, according to medical counsellors. A resignation window was opened by MCC and candidates who resigned during this time and let go of their security deposits, will now be ineligible to participate in NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Resignation Window

Candidates must note that a resignation window was opened by the medical counselling committee on September 13, 2023 and candidates who wished to withdraw themselves, could do so between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. It was also mentioned that the candidates who chose to resign, i.e. quit voluntarily, had to let go of their security deposits also. The seats vacant from the resignations were integrated into the seat matrix for the third round.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the seat allotment for the NEET PG Counselling Round 3 for a period of two days. Based on the MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling, the competent authority will conduct the seat allotment process between September 26 to September 27, 2023. MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Counselling Result, which will be announced on September 28, can be downloaded by visiting the official website at .

Candidates who have been selected will have a period of eight days to report to their assigned college. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their original documents during physical reporting to the college/institute for confirmation/joining of the seat.

