  Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at medadmgujarat.org; How to Apply

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at medadmgujarat.org; How to Apply

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration: Eligible candidates can register for NEET PG 2023 counselling at medadmgujarat.org.

Updated: June 23, 2023 12:02 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Know How to Apply at medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) is all set to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 today, June 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for NEET PG 2023 counselling at – medadmgujarat.org.

To purchase an online PIN number, a candidate needs to enter his/her NEET Roll No, name of the candidate as Per NEET Mark sheet, E-Mail Address, Mobile No, and Captcha code. “The candidates who have not completed their internship till date have to upload Provisional Internship completion certificate from their institute specifically mentioning their internship completion date,” reads the statement on the website.

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

  1. Purchase of online PIN number for registration: June 23, 2023, from 10 am to June 30, 2023, till 3 pm
  2. Online registration: June 23, 2023, from 10 am to June 30, 2023, till 5 pm
  3. Document verification at help centres: June 26, 2023 from 10 am to July 1, 2023, till 1 pm

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: Simple Steps to apply online(New Candidate Registration)

  • Purchase Pin Online / Designated Bank Branches
  • Step 1: Fill the Registration Form
  • Step 2: Take Appointment For Document Verification
  • Step 3: Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip
  • Step 4: Verify Documents At Help Center

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply online

  1. Online Registration and Documents Upload
  2. Document Verification at Help Centre: To confirm registration
  3. Preparation and Publication of Merit List by ACPPGMEC
  4. Online Choice Filling & Allotment of Admission
  5. Payment of Tuition Fees
  6. Original Document Submission at Help centre: To confirm admission

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Original Documents to be Uploaded & Verified

  1. Final year attempt-wise MBBS (3rd MBBS Part II)/ BDS marksheets
  2. Copy of NEET-PG Marksheet of current academic year
  3. Internship completion certificate on or before 11/08/2023
  4. Provisional Registration of State Medical / Dental Council OR Medical / Dental Council of India (In case of fresh candidates only who have just completed their internship)/Permanent Registration of State Medical/ Dental Council OR Medical / Dental Council of India (In case of old pass out candidates)
  5. Document showing Date & Place of Birth & Indian Citizenship (School leaving Certificate / Transfer Certificate–compulsory for all candidates & Birth Certificate/Passport–If birth place not mentioned in School leaving certificate/Transfer Certificate)
  6. For SEBC, ST and SC Category: Caste certificate issued by Competent Authorities of Gujarat State only
  7. For SEBC Category: Non-creamy layer certificate (Parishistha ‘4’ in Gujarati/English) issued by Competent Authorities of Gujarat State only dated on or after 01/04/2021
  8. For EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) Category: EWS certificate issued by  Competent Authorities of Gujarat State only dated on or after 01/04/2021
  9. For PwD Candidates: Disability Certificate issued by Competent Authority
  10. Copy of Passport – if Citizenship is Dual/ Foreign
  11. 12th Marksheet (For candidates who have done MBBS/BDS outside Gujarat)
  12. Domicile certificate of Gujarat state: For candidates who have done MBBS/BDS outside Gujarat (only if birth place is outside Gujarat)

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Direct Link

After merit declaration, choice filling will be initiated online for each round. After the choice filling period is over, the ACPPGMEC will process for allotment of seats and declare the status of allotment on the website. Reporting at the allotted college in person for document verification at help centres will begin from June 26 and conclude on July 1, 2023. The PIN can be purchased online from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org by paying Rs. 3000/- (Non-refundable) + Rs.25,000/- (Refundable Security Deposit)= Total Rs.28,000/-.

The candidates, who have qualified NEET-PG of current academic year and eligible as per admission rules of Gujarat State have to visit the website www.medadmgujarat.org from anywhere on the internet for Online Form Registration.

