NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Round 2 Reporting Process to Start Soon; Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released tomorrow, August 28 at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will declare the NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, August 28 at mcc.nic.in. Speaking of MCC NEET PG Counselling dates, candidates will be given a one day chance — August 29, 2023 — to upload the documents on the MCC portal. Medical aspirants can view and download NEET PG Allotment Result by logging into the official website — mcc.nic.in. The competent authority will conduct the reporting and joining process for nearly 8 long days — August 29 to September 5, 2023. The allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college/institute authorities.

The physical verification of the documents will be done by the respective college authorities and MCC has no role to play in the same. However, it is once again clarified that, the allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college authorities. It is important for candidates to carry their original documents during physical reporting to college / institute for confirmation /joining of seat.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Round 2, Round 3 Dates here

Result: August 28, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: 29th Aug, 2023 Reporting/ Joining: August 29 to September 5, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC: September 6, 2023 Registration/Payment: 8th Sept, 2023 to 12th Sept., 2023 (12:00 NOON as per Server Time) Payment: Payment facility will be available till 12th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time Choice Filling: 9th Sept., 2023 to 13th Sept., 2023 (Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 P.M of 13th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 13th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment: 14th Sept., 2023 to 15th Sept., 2023 Result: 16th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: 17th Sept., 2023 Reporting/ Joining: 18th Sept., 2023 to 25th Sept., 2023

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason. Also, the Security Deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled due to any reason. E.g. in case the candidate gives wrong information at the time of registration on the basis of which a seat may be allotted and later cancelled by the Admission Authorities at the time of reporting or fails to produce the required documents at the time of admission (within stipulated time).

Candidate should ensure that all the information filled during the online submission of application/registration form is correct and factual. Information provided by the candidates in the online application/registration form shall be treated as correct and self-certified and MCC shall not entertain, under any circumstances, any request for change in the information provided by the candidates.

What documents are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical / Dental College?

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)

Admit Card issued by NBE (Essential document) Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE (Essential document).

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth. (Essential document).

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations. (Essential document)

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document) Internship Completion Certificate/Certificates from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate shall complete the Internship by 31st March, of the year of admission. (Essential document)

Permanent / provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council. Provisional Registration Certificate is acceptable only in cases where candidate is undergoing internship and likely to complete the same on or before 31st March of the year of admission. (Essential document)

For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared on the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) website.

