NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date And Time Announced; Schedule Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date. Speaking of the schedule, MCC is all set to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result on August 28, 2023. The official website — mcc.nic.in will host the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. If you have registered for the counselling process then you must keep your NEET PG roll number, password and security pin ready. Enter the required credentials on the result login page.

Once you have download your result or NEET seat allotment letter, candidates will be requested to upload the documents on MCC portal — mcc.nic.in — within the stipulated time. Candidates will be given 1- day time duration(August 29) to upload the documents. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 2 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 2 to round 3, for which first they will have to physically report at the Round 2 allotted college/institute. After fulfilling admission formalities they can opt for willingness and have to forfeiture security deposit. Also do fresh registration with payment of fees.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Schedule

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How To Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in. Click on the ‘PG Counselling’ tab on the homepage On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.” Insert login credentials and Check and verify NEET PG round allotment result. Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Physical Verification of Documents

The physical verification of the documents will be done by the respective college authorities and MCC has no role to play in the same. However, it is once again clarified that, the allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college authorities.

NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result: What’s Next?

If the candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).

Admit Card issued by NBE.

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).

Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate shall complete the Internship.

Permanent / provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI/NMC or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council.

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth. (Essential document)

Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for NEET i.e. PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card).

Candidates without original certificates / documents shall not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical / Dental College. For more details, visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

