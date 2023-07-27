Top Recommended Stories

NEET PG Counselling 2023 LIVE: NEET Round 1 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in; Quota, Seat Allotment Result Date, FAQs

NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 1 registration will begin today, July 27, 2023.

Updated: July 27, 2023 9:29 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule announced on mcc.nic.in, check dates here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 1 registration will begin today, July 27, 2023. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers NEET counselling has released the information bulletin pdf soon at mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET round one registration will be closed on August 1(up to 12:00 noon) as per Server Time. The candidates will be allowed to complete the choice-filling process from July 28 to August 2, 2023. For 50% All India Quota, There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ third Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India). All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NBE website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET PG 2023 Counselling.

Live Updates

  • 9:29 AM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2023 LIVE: Instructions for filling Online Application Form

    Registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through Medical Counselling Committee website http://www.mcc.nic.in. Registration submitted through any other mode shall be summarily rejected.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2023 LIVE: MCC NEET Registration Rounds

    There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, A I Q t h i r d Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India). All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2023 LIVE: NEET Round 1 Registration Link to be active soon.

  • 9:20 AM IST
    NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
    Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023
    Registration/Payment 27th July, 2023 to 1st Aug., 2023 (up to 12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time

    * Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 1st Aug., 2023 as per Server Time
    Choice Filling/ Locking 28th July, 2023 to 2nd Aug., 2023 (Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time

    Choice Locking will start from 03:00 P.M of 2nd Aug., 2023 up to 11:55 PM on 2nd Aug., 2023, as per Server Time
    Processing of Seat Allotment 3rd Aug., 2023 to 4th Aug., 2023
    Result 5th Aug., 2023
    Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 6th Aug., 2023
    Reporting/ Joining 7th Aug.,2023 to 13th Aug., 2023
    Verification of Joined candidates
    Data by institutes Sharing of data to MCC    		 14th Aug, 2023 to 16th Aug., 2023

