NEET PG Counselling 2023 LIVE: NEET Round 1 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in; Quota, Seat Allotment Result Date, FAQs

NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 1 registration will begin today, July 27, 2023. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers NEET counselling has released the information bulletin pdf soon at mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET round one registration will be closed on August 1(up to 12:00 noon) as per Server Time. The candidates will be allowed to complete the choice-filling process from July 28 to August 2, 2023. For 50% All India Quota, There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ third Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India). All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NBE website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET PG 2023 Counselling.

