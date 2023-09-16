Once you have downloaded your result or NEET seat allotment letter, candidates will be requested to upload the documents on MCC portal — — within the stipulated time. Candidates will be given 1- day time duration(September 17) to upload the documents. Shortlisted aspirants can report for admission at the allotted medical colleges between September 18 and September 25. The MCC NEET reporting process will be held for eight days. You may like to read NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result? Visit the official website – . Click on the ‘PG Counselling’ tab on the homepage On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result.” Insert login credentials and Check and verify the NEET PG round allotment result. Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference. NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date And Time NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Registration/Payment 8th Sept, 2023 to 12th Sept., 2023

(12:00 NOON as per Server Time)* Payment facility will be available till 12th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 9th Sept., 2023 to 13th Sept., 2023 (Choice

Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per

Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 P.M

of 13th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 13th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 14th Sept., 2023 to 15th Sept., 2023 Result 16th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents

by the candidates on MCC portal 17th Sept., 2023 Reporting 18th Sept., 2023 to

25th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates

Data by institutes Sharing of data by

MCC 26th Sept., 2023 to

27th Sept., 2023

Will NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile be Reduced?

At present, there is no official update available on the revision of the NEET PG cut-off. MCC has only uploaded the updated virtual vacancy and updated the new seat list for the NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Counselling. Recently, the United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister and National Medical Commission(NMC) demanding them to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 so that more potential candidates can participate in the ongoing counselling process and get admission in postgraduate courses. Candidates without original certificates/documents shall not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical / Dental College. For more details, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).