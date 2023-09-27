Home

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 seat allotment result for round 3 on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The candidates who have registered in the third round of NEET PG counselling can check their allotment result on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in. As per the revised schedule released by the MCC, the NEET PG counselling round 3 seat processing will be conducted for a period of two days.i.e. September 26 to September 27, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” PG Medical.” Click on the result link. Enter the credentials if required. Your NEET PG Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG Result: What’s Next?

Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule. If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document). Admit Card issued by NBE. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).

The physical verification of the documents will be done by the respective college authorities and MCC has no role to play in the same. However, it is once again clarified that, the allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college authorities To know more, go through the detailed notification shared on MCC’s website.

