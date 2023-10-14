Home

Education

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised Again; Check Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised Again; Check Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, has once again, revised the stray vacancy round schedule for NEET PG counselling 2023. As per the M

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon; MCC Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, has once again, revised the stray vacancy round schedule for NEET PG counselling 2023. As per the MCC revised schedule, the Committee will conduct the choice-filling upto 11:59 PM on October 15, 2023. “MCC is in receipt of requests from many candidates for extension of schedule of Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2023 since few states are in process of completing their Round-3 counselling and hence have not shared data of joined candidates for weeding out by MCC. In view of above the competent authority has decided to extend the Choice Filling for Stray Vacancy Round as under and further events of counselling will be held thereafter,” MCC in an official notification said.

Trending Now

The registered candidates can fill their choices online on the official website — mcc.nic.in using their ID, password, and other details. Meanwhile, the choice locking process will be activated from 04:00 PM of October 15 upto 11:59 PM of October 15.

You may like to read

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Fill Choices?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link ‘PG Medical.’

Enter your login details and click on submit

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Lock the choices and submit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES