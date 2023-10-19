Home

Education

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised Again; Check Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised Again; Check Dates Here

As per the MCC revised schedule, the Committee will conduct the reporting process between October 17 to October 25, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon; MCC Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, has once again, revised the stray vacancy round schedule for NEET PG counselling 2023. As per the MCC revised schedule, the Committee will conduct the reporting process between October 17 to October 25, 2023. Candidates are advised to download their Provisional Allotment Letter from the MCC website and proceed with reporting. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their original documents during physical reporting to college/institute for confirmation /joining of seat. Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.

Trending Now

Notice for reporting of Stray Vacancy Round

You may like to read

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule(Revised)

Name of the event and check important dates here Reporting for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2023: 17th Oct., 2023 to 25th Oct., 2023

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Stray Vacancy Reporting Details

If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document). Admit Card issued by NBE. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document). Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate shall complete the Internship by 31st March, of the year of admission/ or if required the date as decided by the Competent Authority. However, for this academic year the internship completion date may be treated as11th August, 2023 as approved by the competent authority, MoHFW. Permanent / provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI/NMC or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council. Provisional Registration Certificate is acceptable only in cases where candidate is undergoing internship and likely to complete the same on or before 31st March of the year of admission. (Essential document). High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth. (Essential document) Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for NEET i.e. PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card). The Candidate should also bring the following certificates, if applicable: a) SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority (in the format as specified in the Information Bulletin) and should be in English or Hindi language. Sub caste should be clearly mentioned in the certificate. The translated certificate must be certified by a Gazetted Officer. (Essential document). EWS Certificate as per the Central Govt. Norms (in the format as specified in the Information Bulletin) and should be in English or Hindi language. The translated certificate must be certified by a Gazetted Officer. (Essential document) OBC certificate issued by the competent authority. The sub-caste should tally with the Central List of OBC. The OBC candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer. The OBC certificate must be in the format as mentioned in the prospectus. The translated certificate must be certified by a Gazetted Officer. (Essential document). Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board for 21 Benchmark Disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disability Act,2016 and NMC Norms. No other certificate, issued by any other Authorities/ Hospital will be entertained. The format of Certificate of Disability is annexed (1,2) in the Information Bulletin. (Essential document)

The physical verification of the documents will be done by the respective college authorities and MCC has no role to play in the same. However, it is once again clarified that, the allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college authorities. For more details, check the official website of MCC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES