NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration in Four Days; Quota, Seat Allotment Result Date, FAQs

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule: The MCC NEET round one registration will be closed on August 1(up to 12:00 noon) as per Server Time.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 1 registration will begin on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers NEET counselling will update the information bulletin pdf soon at mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET round one registration will be closed on August 1(up to 12:00 noon) as per Server Time. The candidates will be allowed to complete the choice-filling process from July 28 to August 2, 2023.

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process.

In order to apply for NEET PG 2023 counselling round registration, a candidate has to click on the registration link at mcc.nic.in. Then he/she has to fill up the application process and fill in the choices. Pay the application fee and click on submit option. Download the NEET PG 2023 counselling application form and take a printout for further reference.

Later, the MCC will prepare a provisional NEET PG counselling merit list first as per the preference of colleges made by the student. The choice-locking process will be held on August 2, and the processing of seats will be done from August 3 to 4, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Registration – Explained

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non- Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of Choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of the result of Round-1 on the MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Registration Schedule

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Registration/Payment 27th July, 2023 to 1st Aug., 2023 (up to 12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time

* Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 1st Aug., 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking 28th July, 2023 to 2nd Aug., 2023 (Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking will start from 03:00 P.M of 2nd Aug., 2023 up to 11:55 PM on 2nd Aug., 2023, as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 3rd Aug., 2023 to 4th Aug., 2023 Result 5th Aug., 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 6th Aug., 2023 Reporting/ Joining 7th Aug.,2023 to 13th Aug., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates

Data by institutes Sharing of data to MCC 14th Aug, 2023 to 16th Aug., 2023

MCC NEET PG Counselling Seats

For 50% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up

Rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India). Open seats-domicile free includes

50% All India Quota seats

50%Seats of BHU

50%Seats of AMU

50% All India Quota seats of DU/Central Institutes (VMMC & SJH, ABVIMS & RML, ESIC, Basaidarapur)

100% DNB

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

Questions You Must Ask

Is it necessary to join allotted Medical / Dental College in Round-1 to get chance to participate in next round (2nd Round)?

Ans: If a candidate does not report at the allotted institute in Round-1, this will be considered as ‘Free Exit’ (option available only in Round-1). However, candidates who have not joined (the Round- 1 allotted seat) by availing the free exit option may participate again in Round-2 after logging in with their earlier Registration details.

In case a candidate wants to ensure /retain his/her Round -1 seat and wants to upgrade his/her allotted seat, he/she should join Round-1 seat and give willingness for Up-gradation at the allotted college. However, if a candidate wants to participate directly in Round-2 without retaining the Round-1 seat he/she may not join the college and do choice filling for Round-2 since Round-1 has free exit option. In the above said case he/she cannot claim the Round-1 seat.

Please note that in case you are satisfied with the seat allotted to you in Round-1 and do not give willingness for up-gradation in Round-2 as ‘Yes’, you will not be considered eligible for participating in Round-2 i.e. for up-gradation of your choice. In case a candidate joined a seat in Round 1 and participated in round 2, he/she will be considered a part of round 2 and cannot resign, whether or not the candidate(s) have been upgraded.

Do I have to report to any counseling center for registration or choice filling?

Ans: No. Online registration and choice filling can be done from a place of convenience (Including from home) using the internet. Uninterrupted internet facilities should be ensured.

What information do I require for online registration?

Ans: Please note that you will be asked to fill some of the information (we are not showing it here for security reasons) that you have given in your application form of NBE, admit card of examination during online registration and provided by the examination conducting agency (NBE). Therefore, keep a copy of your application form and admit card ready for reference. These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course. For more details, check the official website of MCC.

