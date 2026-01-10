Home

NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 3 schedule, registration dates soon at mcc.nic.in; documents required here

Once the MCC NEET PG counselling dates are released, candidates can register for round 3 at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to release the counselling schedule for round 3 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-PG. Once the MCC NEET PG counselling dates are released, candidates can register for round 3 at mcc.nic.in. Once the MCC NEET PG Counselling schedule 2025 is published, candidates will be allowed to register on the designated website, fill up the choices, deposit the registration fees, report to the allotted institute, and complete admission formalities.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2026 dates

Fresh Registration/Payment: To be announced soon.

Choice Filling & Choice Locking: To be announced soon.

Processing of Seat Allotment: To be announced soon.

Publication of Result: To be announced soon.

Reporting at allotted College: To be announced soon.

Here are some of the documents you will need during the counselling process.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)

Admit Card issued by NBE (Essential document)

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE (Essential document)

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

Mark Sheets of MBBS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

Permanent / provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI/ State Medical Registration council.

Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof)to the allotted college at the time of admission.

SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority

