NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in soon; step-by-step guide to check, what’s next?

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to announce result for round 3 of the NEET PG Counselling anytime soon. As per the NEET PG Counselling schedule, the NEET PG Seat allotment result will be announced on January 29. Candidates can download the NEET PG Seat Counselling Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in. To access the NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat allotment result 2026, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth.

To remind our readers, MCC NEET The processing of seat allotment for NEET PG 2026 Counselling will be commence from January 27 to 28, 2026. Soon after the result declaration, eligible candidates will be required to report to the allotted college and universities from January 30 to February 6, 2026.

The registration for the stray vacancy round will begin from February 10, 2026. Candidates who are not holding any seat or did not participate in Round-1, Round-2, and Round-3 (AIQ, State, Deemed) can participate in Stray Vacancy Round.

