NEET PG Counselling 2026: NMC releases seat matrix, 63,177 PG seats listed across India for admission; Check top states and courses

The NMC has released the NEET PG 2026-27 seat matrix with 63,177 postgraduate medical seats across India. Karnataka has the highest number of seats at 8,323, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the Postgraduate (PG) medical seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic session, giving NEET PG aspirants a detailed picture of the seats available across medical colleges in India. The matrix was published on September 29, 2026. According to the latest data, there are 63,177 PG medical seats listed across the country. The matrix contains 10,756 course-wise seat entries covering government, private and deemed medical institutions.

Of the total seats, 33,088 are in government medical colleges, while 21,892 are in private institutions. Another 8,197 seats are available in deemed universities and institutions.

The seat matrix covers different postgraduate medical courses and provides candidates with details that can be used during the upcoming counselling process.

Karnataka has the highest number of PG seats

Among the states, Karnataka has the largest number of PG medical seats, with 8,323 seats listed in the matrix.

It is followed by:

Maharashtra: 6,992 seats

Tamil Nadu: 6,306

Uttar Pradesh: 6,082

Andhra Pradesh: 4,142

Telangana: 3,998

Gujarat: 3,862

Rajasthan: 3,857

Madhya Pradesh: 3,052

West Bengal: 2,384

Kerala: 2,145

Delhi has 1,660 PG seats, while Bihar has 1,470, Odisha 1,419, Haryana 1,129 and Punjab 982. Among the smaller and northeastern regions, Jammu and Kashmir has 846 seats, Assam 822, Chhattisgarh 651, Uttarakhand 648 and Himachal Pradesh 375.

The matrix also lists 292 seats in Jharkhand, 274 in Manipur, 162 in Chandigarh, 159 in Goa, 113 in Tripura, 39 in Meghalaya, 32 in Sikkim, 23 in Arunachal Pradesh, 13 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and 10 in Mizoram.

MD General Medicine has most seats

Looking at individual courses, MD General Medicine has the highest number of seats, with 6,143 places.

It is followed by:

MD Anaesthesiology: 5,672

MS General Surgery: 5,591

MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology: 4,690

MD Paediatrics: 4,203

MS Orthopaedics: 3,656

MD Pathology: 3,343

MD Radio-Diagnosis/Radiology: 3,224

MS Ophthalmology: 2,479

Other major courses include MD Community Medicine with 2,091 seats, MS ENT with 2,066, MD Dermatology with 1,880, MD Microbiology with 1,832 and MD Psychiatry with 1,596 seats.

The matrix also includes seats in subjects such as Pharmacology, Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Respiratory Medicine, Forensic Medicine and Emergency Medicine.

Super-speciality seats also included

The matrix lists seats in several super-speciality courses.

These include 592 DM Cardiology seats, followed by 440 MCh Urology, 426 MCh Neurosurgery, 377 DM Neurology, 338 MCh Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 288 DM Nephrology, 257 DM Medical Gastroenterology and 236 MCh Paediatric Surgery seats.

NMC warns colleges against admissions beyond approved intake

The NMC has made it clear that medical colleges and institutions can admit students only against the number of PG seats approved by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and shown in the latest notified seat matrix.

Colleges cannot admit students beyond their approved intake.

The Commission has also clarified that the current matrix does not include applications for increasing seats in existing PG courses or proposals for starting new PG courses that were still awaiting approval.

If additional seats or new courses receive approval later, they will be added through an updated seat matrix.

The NMC has also said that the matrix can be revised based on decisions taken by MARB, the competent Appeal Committee or any other authorised body.

NEET PG counselling 2026: What candidates should know

The release of the seat matrix is an important step for candidates preparing for NEET PG counselling 2026, as it gives them information about the number of approved seats available across institutions and specialties. The detailed institute- and course-wise matrix is intended to help candidates assess their options during counselling.

The NMC has asked counselling authorities and other stakeholders to carefully check the published matrix and report any discrepancy, missing information or error to MARB for examination.

Candidates should therefore check the latest version of the official NMC seat matrix before making their choices, as the number of seats can change if additional approvals or revisions are issued.