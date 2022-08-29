New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday deferred the NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses to allow the National Medical Commission to complete the process of adding new seats. The NEET PG Counselling registration was scheduled to begin from September 1, 2022. The ministry has not announced the revised schedule. However, as per PTI reports, official sources said the counselling is likely to begin in the third week of September.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats; Check Notification Here

"The Candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022," the official notice reads.

Also, regulatory inspections in some medical colleges are underway, sources said to the news agency PTI. Usually, the NEET-PG is held in January and the counselling starts in the month of March. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay in last year's admission process, this year's exam was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1, a senior official said to news agency PTI.

This year’s PG counselling is likely to be held for around 52,000 seats. Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to the all India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, central and deemed universities. The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed universities and 50 per cent of the all India quota and 50 per cent of the state quota of both medical as well as dental colleges simultaneously, officials added.

