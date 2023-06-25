Home

J&K NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates List Released at jkbopee.gov.in; Check NEET Score

J&K NEET PG Counselling 2023 Download Link: Eligible candidates can check their JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023 Candidate List by visiting the official website of the Board at www.jkbopee.gov.in.

J&K NEET PG Counselling 2023 Download Link: J&K Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released a list of candidates belonging to the UTs of J&K/ Ladakh, who had appeared in the National Eligibility Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination, conducted by the National Board of Examinations. Eligible candidates can check their JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023 Candidate List by visiting the official website of the Board at www.jkbopee.gov.in.

“The National Board of Examinations (NBE) New Delhi has declared the Result of MD/MS /PG Diploma on 14th March, 2023 while as the result for the MDS-2023 was declared on 10th March, 2023 and accordingly the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India have provided the result of candidates belonging to the UTs of J&K/ Ladakh, who had appeared in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and MDS Courses for the Session- 2023, to the Board on 15-06-2023,” reads the official notification.

J&K NEET PG Counselling 2023 Candidates List: Direct Link

How to Check J&K NEET PG Counselling 2023 Candidates List?

Visit the official website of the J&K Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations(JKBOPEE) at www.jkbopee.gov.in,

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Candidates of UT of J&K/Ladakh who have appeared in the NEET PG-2023, conducted by the National Board of Examinations—Issuance of Roll Number wise list thereof.[NEET-PG-NN-033 Dt. 20-06-2023].”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

“The candidates who have appeared in NEET MD/MS/PGD&MDS-2023 under All India Quota & whose Roll Numbers do not figure in Annexure- A or Annexure-B to this Notification but actually belong to UT of J&K /Ladakh, and are willing to participate in the counselling for seats in UT of J&K shall have to submit all the relevant documents i.e. NEET Score Card, Domicile Certificate, Category Certificate, if any, physically at the BOPEE Office Jammu/ Srinagar upto 27-06-2023 (till 04:00 p.m) during working days only, an JKBOPEE in an official statement added.

The notification regarding online registration of eligible candidates will be issued separately and the candidates in their own interest are advised to remain in constant touch with the BOPEE website regularly and to keep all the relevant documents ready for registration.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.