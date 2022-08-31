New Delhi: The NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses is likely to commence from September 19, official sources on Wednesday said to news agency PTI. Earlier, NEET PG Counselling was scheduled to begin from tomorrow, September 1. The Union Health Ministry on Monday deferred the NEET-PG counselling to allow the National Medical Commission (NMC) to complete the process of adding new seats. The ministry is likely to upload the counselling schedule in a couple of days, the sources added. Once released, aspirants who have appeared for the examination can check the NEET PG revised schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.inAlso Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Specialist Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility, Notification Here

“The Candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022,” MCC in an official notification said. Also Read - LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2022: NTA NEET Answer Key Released at neet.nta.nic.in

Usually, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET-PG, is held in January and the counselling starts in March. But on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay in last year’s admission process, this year’s exam was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1, a senior official said. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Big Update: NTA NEET Answer Key, Response Sheet to Release Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check Other Details

This year’s PG counselling is likely to be held for around 60,000 seats.

Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to the all India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, central and deemed universities.

MCC will conduct the counselling process for all central universities, deemed universities and 50 per cent of the all India quota and 50 per cent of the state quota of both medical as well as dental colleges simultaneously.

Documents Required During NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

Here is the list of documents required during the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.

A Valid ID Proof.

NEET PG 2022 admit card.

NEET PG 2022 result.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate.

NMC issued registration certificate.

Date of birth proof.

Valid ID proof.

Caste certificate.

Disability Certificate

(With Inputs From PTI)