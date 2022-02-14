NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee will end the choice filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Counselling Round 2 tomorrow, as of February 15, 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Note, the choice filling process will end at 4:00 PM on February 15, 2022.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Download via Direct Link Given Here

The official notice issued by MCC reads, "The Choice Locking for Round-2 of PG Counselling will start from 06:00 P.M of 14.02.2022 and will be available upto 04:00 P.M of 15.02.2022"

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps to Fill Choices

  • Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.
  • Now, enter your login credentials and click on submit option.
  • Now, fill in the choices of subjects and institute in order of the preference.
  • Lock the choices and click on the submit option.

Candidates can click on the direct link given below to fill in the choices.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Click Here

Candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices, and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them. Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1.