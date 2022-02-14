NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee will end the choice filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Counselling Round 2 tomorrow, as of February 15, 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Note, the choice filling process will end at 4:00 PM on February 15, 2022.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Download via Direct Link Given Here

The official notice issued by MCC reads, "The Choice Locking for Round-2 of PG Counselling will start from 06:00 P.M of 14.02.2022 and will be available upto 04:00 P.M of 15.02.2022"

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps to Fill Choices

Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Now, enter your login credentials and click on submit option.

Now, fill in the choices of subjects and institute in order of the preference.

Lock the choices and click on the submit option.

Candidates can click on the direct link given below to fill in the choices.

Candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices, and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them. Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1.