NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration process for the Mop-up Round of the Neet PG Counselling 2021. As per the official schedule, the registration process will continue till March 7, 2022. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Note, the seats that remained vacant after NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 will be filled through this mop-up round.

As per the NEET PG Counselling schedule, the registration and the payment fee window for the Mop-up Round will remain open till March 7, 2022. Those who register during this period, can fill and lock their choices from March 3, 2022.

Candidates must note that no new registration will be accepted. Only those students who were not allotted a seat in NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2, and those candidates who withdrew the counselling by failing to report to their allotted seats can register.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Register For Mop-up Round

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET PG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Fill the application form and upload all the important documents.

Pay the application fee and click on submit option.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can check the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below.