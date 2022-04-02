NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has commenced the online registration process for the Special Round of NEET-PG Counselling 2021. Candidates can register themselves through the MCC’s website —mcc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the special round will be conducted for 146 PG seats which were added in the Mop-Up round of PG Counselling 2021.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 1625 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Online at ecil.co.in

Fresh Registration/Payment: April 1(9:00 AM) up to April 2, 2022(11:55 PM)

Payment Facility will be available upto 02:00 A.M of 3rd April, 2022

Choice Filling & Choice Locking: 09:00 P.M of 1st April upto 07:00 A.M of 3rd April, 2022

Choice locking will be available from 05:00 P.M of 2nd April upto 07:00 A.M of 3rd April, 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 3rd, 2022

Publication of Result: April 4, 2022

Reporting at allotted College: April 4- 6, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here are the steps to Register for Special Round

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Now click on the PG Medical Counselling option.

option. Now, Click on NEET PG Counselling 2022 special round link.

Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Download and save the application form for future use.

According to the NEET PG Counselling schedule, the choice filling facility will be available from April 1 to April 3, 2022(07:00 AM). The choice locking facility will be available from 05:00 P.M of April 2 till 07:00 A.M of April 3, 2022. Also Read - NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group A, B, C Posts at nitdelhi.ac.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

The processing of seat allotment for the special round will be available from April 3, 2022. Candidates can check the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below. Also Read - UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam Begins Tomorrow: Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here