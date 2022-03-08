NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round till Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 10157 Posts Tomorrow | Here’s How to do it

A statement issued on the official MCC site for NEET PG Counselling 2021 said, "The Registration / Choice Filling for Mop-up Round of PG counselling 2021 has been extended upto 09.03.2022." Note, the seats that remained vacant after NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 will be filled through this mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Register For Mop-up Round

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET PG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

As per the latest NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule, candidates can register, pay the fee, and lock in their choices by March 9, 2022. NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round registrations has commenced on March 2, 2022. Note, there will be a Stray Vacancy Round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed.

Earlier today, the Medical Counselling Committee has released an important notice regarding the menace of seat blocking. The MCC in its official notice said, ”It has come to notice of MCC, DGHS that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the seats by opting for the seats and not joining the allotted seats. MCC, DGHS is actively tracking/monitoring such candidates and colleges.”