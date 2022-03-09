NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has further extended the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round till March 12, 2022.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 1531 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the last to register for NEET PG Counselling was today, March 9, 2022. A statement issued on the official MCC site for NEET PG Counselling 2021 said, “The Registration / Choice Filling / Choice Locking/ RESET for Mop-up Round of PG counselling 2021 has been extended upto 12.03.2022.” Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Food Analyst Posts Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now at fssai.gov.in

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Register For Mop-up Round

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET PG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

As per the latest NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule, candidates can register, pay the fee, and lock in their choices by March 12, 2022. NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round registrations has commenced on March 2, 2022. For more details related to the NEET PG 2021 Counselling process, candidates are advised to visit MCC’s official website, mcc.nic.in. Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Manager Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com| Check Last Date, Other Details Here