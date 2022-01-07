NEET-PG Counselling LIVE: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it is scheduled to pronounce its order on pleas related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC quota in postgraduate medical admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Earlier on Thursday, a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna had reserved its order and asked the parties to file their written submissions for consideration. “We have been hearing this matter for two days, we must start counselling in the national interest,” the bench had said.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case

Nationwide protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the pendency of the case and the Centre deciding to revisit the criterion for the determination of the EWS quota. Also Read - Doctors Protest: Health Minister Assured NEET-PG Counselling Will Start Before Jan 6, Says IMA

Stay here for LIVE updates Also Read - Resident Doctors Call Off Strike Against Delay in NEET Counselling, to Resume Work From Today

09:50 AM: Yesterday, Solicitor General (S-G) Tushar Mehta told the apex court that he would like to dispel the confusion that there is a change in the rules of the game midway. “Firstly, there is no change in the rules of the game. The regime which is the subject matter of this challenge is already implemented since 2019 except in the All India Quota,” he submitted. Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan appeared in the court on behalf of some of the candidates. Senior advocate P Wilson appeared for the Tamil Nadu government.

09:00 AM: The Centre had told the apex court on Wednesday that it would not accept a position whereby those falling in the OBC or the EWS category, whether before or after the exercise of revisiting the criterion of Rs 8 lakh annual income, are deprived of something that is legitimately due to them.