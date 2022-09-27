NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG counselling tomorrow, September 28, 2022. All those candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check and download the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by logging into the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For+5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here

The round 1 registration process for the NEET PG counselling closed on September 23. The processing of seat allotment will be held between September 26 and September 27. One can check the important dates and other details here.

How to Download NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.

Click on the link that reads, “Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login details.

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for further reference.

NEET PG Round 2 Registration 2022: All You Need to Know

NEET PG Round 2 Registration 2022: All You Need to Know

According to the official schedule, the registration process for round 2 NEET PG Counselling 2022 will begin from October 10. The verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/ institutes between October 14 to 16, 2022. The seat allotment process will be held between October 17 and 18. As per the earlier notification, the round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19. For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.