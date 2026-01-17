Home

Education

NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 3 seat allotment result on this date at mcc.nic.in; know how to check

NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 3 seat allotment result on this date at mcc.nic.in; know how to check

The processing of seat allotment for NEET PG 2026 Counselling will be commence from January 27 to 28, 2026.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2025 Counselling schedule. According to the schedule, the choice filling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025) round 3 counselling will commence from January 16 to January 26, 2026.

The processing of seat allotment for NEET PG 2026 Counselling will be commence from January 27 to 28, 2026. The NEET PG Counselling seat allotment result will be declared on January 29, 2026. Candidates can report to the allotted college and universities from January 30 to February 6, 2026.

Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.