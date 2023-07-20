Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins From July 27

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) aspirants from July 27, 2023. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule pdf has been published on the website – mcc.nic.in. Candidates can fill and lock their choices from July 28 to August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, MCC will conduct the seat allotment process between August 3 to August 4, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be announced on August 5, 2023. “For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counseling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” MCC in an official notification said. The counselling schedule, official websites, and registration steps are given below.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

If going by the counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates.

