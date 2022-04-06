NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC on Wednesday released important guidelines for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 Special Round Counselling. As per the new guidelines the candidates who are allotted seats in the Special Round are required to join their allotted seats by April 07, 2022. Medical aspirants can check the official notice from the MCC’s website: mcc.nic.in.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9,760 Senior Teacher Posts; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

NEET PG Special Round Counselling 2021: Check List of Guidelines

The candidates who are allotted seats in the Special Round are required to join their allotted seats by 07.04.2022. The seats of Round-2, vacated by the candidates who are allotted seats in Special Round will be included in Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021. The colleges should take Offline Resignation of Round-2 candidates who have been allotted seats in Special Round and send the scanned copies to MCC on Email Id pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com. The college authorities should return the original documents of such candidates and clear their dues so that they are able to join in Special Round allotted colleges.

For more details, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee on mcc.nic.in. Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Registration For 47 Clinical Psychologists Posts to Begin From April 12| Details Here