Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know How to Apply at medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Dates: Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – medadmgujarat.org till June 30.

Updated: June 22, 2023 11:02 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know How to Apply at medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Dates: The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 tomorrow, June 23, 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – medadmgujarat.org till June 30. Reporting at the allotted college in person for document verification at help centres will begin from June 26 and conclude on July 1, 2023. 

“Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the admission of Government Seats, Management Seats and NRI Seats of MD/MS/Diploma/MDS Courses in Government and Self-financed Medical & Dental Colleges and for admission in CPS Diploma Courses in Government District hospitals and Self-Financed & Private Hospitals for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates, who are qualified in NEET-PG-2023 and are eligible as per respective council and admission rules of Gujarat State, can apply,” ACPPGMEC in an official notice said.

The PIN can be purchased online from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org by paying Rs. 3000/- (Non-refundable) + Rs.25,000/- (Refundable Security Deposit)= Total Rs.28,000.

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Direct Link

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: Important Schedule

  • Purchase of online PIN number for registration: June 23, 2023, from 10 am to June 30, 2023, till 3 pm
  • Online registration: June 23, 2023, from 10 am to June 30, 2023, till 5 pm
  • Document verification at help centres: June 26, 2023 from 10 am to July 1, 2023, till 1 pm

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to Register Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to register online. After registration process, ACPPGMEC will prepare and declare merit list of all eligible candidates. Candidate needs to verify merit number and category as mentioned in registration details. Check step by step guide below.

  1. First of all, visit the official website – medadmgujarat.org.
  2. Then on the homepage go to admission.
  3. Enter the registration details.
  4. Log in and fill out the choice filling form properly.
  5. Check the form thoroughly and then click on submit. Pay the fee, if any.

The candidates, who have qualified NEET-PG of current academic year and eligible as per admission rules of Gujarat State have to visit the website www.medadmgujarat.org from anywhere on the internet for Online Form Registration.

After merit declaration, choice filling will be initiated online for each round. After the choice filling period is over, the ACPPGMEC will process for allotment of seats and declare the status of allotment on the website. The candidates can view their status of allotment by login to their own User ID. For more details, visit the official website of medadmgujarat.org. 

