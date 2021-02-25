NEET PG Exam 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had announced that NEET PG Exam 2021 will be held on April 18. It has also announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021 at 255 centres across the country. As per updates from the NBE, aspirants seeking admission to PG medical courses through NEET PG 2021 exam must have completed their internships on or before June 30, 2021, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria. Also Read - NBE Announces NEET PG, DNB Practical, FET, DNB PDCET, FMGE 2021 Dates, Check Details Here

Apart from other details, the NBE has also released the exam pattern along with the notification at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. According to NBE, the NEET PG paper pattern will allow a candidate to have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics.

NEET PG Exam 2021: Paper Pattern

As per updates from NBE, NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. Moreover, in marking scheme of NEET PG 2021, candidates will score four marks for correct responses, and for marking wrong answers, one mark will be deducted. However, for answers unattempted, students will score 0 marks.

NEET PG Examination Mode: Computer-Based Test

NEET PG Examination Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Type of Questions in NEET PG: Multiple Choice

Number of Questions in NEET PG: 200

NEET PG 2021 Marking Scheme: +4 for every correct answer, -1 for every incorrect answer, 0 for unanswered questions

NEET PG Examination Medium: English

NEET PG 2021 Syllabus

The NBE in its notification earlier has said that the syllabus of NEET PG Exam 2021 includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India.