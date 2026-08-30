NEET-PG exam in Rajasthan rescheduled after power outage triggers protests

The NEET-PG paper was rescheduled in Rajasthan's Sitapur after a power outage. The exam will begin at 3 pm for all candidates allotted to the centre.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/neet-pg-exam-2026-rajasthan-rescheduled-after-power-outage-triggers-protests-8513015/ Copy

NEET-PG candidates protested at an examination centre in Sitapura amid disruptions during the exam. File image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rescheduled the NEET-PG 2026 examination at iON Digital Zone Sitapura to September 5 after power-related issues at the centre triggered protests among candidates. The exam will begin at 3 pm for all candidates allotted to the centre.

Further details regarding the venue will be shared separately, including the issuance of the revised Admit Cards for such candidates, NBEMS said in a notice. ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, “We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system’s failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams. Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm.”

Also Read | NEET PG 2026 BIG Update: Admit Card release postponed as NBEMS to release hall tickets on THIS date

Earlier today, NEET-PG candidates protested at an examination centre in Sitapura amid disruptions during the exam. They demanded the cancellation of the exams across the country. Questioning the arrangements for conducting the examination, a candidate, Vishnu Sharma, said, “I have come here to take the exam. Right from the start, even before the exam could properly begin, the system kept shutting down. It would run for two minutes and then crash. This has happened at least 20 times. We kept trying to cooperate, thinking, ‘Okay, maybe it will work now,’ but it just keeps shutting down repeatedly. Meanwhile, all the students are discussing the situation among themselves. It feels like a seventh- or eighth-grade exam where students are chatting with each other. When they charge us so much money, can’t they provide proper facilities for an exam of this magnitude, one of the biggest in the country?”

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s action plan on NTA reforms in 3 weeks; Centre calls exam system ‘foolproof’

“We are doctors who treat others. You expect us to provide the best care and facilities for everyone, yet when we face a situation like this, no one takes responsibility. No one is willing to own up to it. Our demand is clear. This isn’t just about our specific centre. The exam shouldn’t just be retaken at our centre; it needs to be cancelled and reconducted across the entire country. It must be cancelled nationwide,” Sharma added. Earlier this year, widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper were held across the country. A re-examination was held on June 21.