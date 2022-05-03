NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: Amid rising demand among students and medical aspirants to postpone the exam, sources in Health Ministry told Careers360 on Tuesday that the NEET PG 2022 will not be postponed and will be held as per the schedule on May 21. As per the report, the decision was taken in a meeting that was held on Saturday in presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Final Result. Here’s How to Check at mcc.nic.in

The development comes at a time when the NEET PG aspirants, and several other doctors’ associations have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG exams 2022 citing delay in the counselling process. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared| Here's How to Check at mcc.nic.in

Last week, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in its letter to the Health Ministry mentioned that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on April 30 announced that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling was made ‘null and void’ and the final result will be released on Tuesday, May 2. Also Read - Reduce NEET SS Cut-off Percentile For Mop-up Round, Doctors Association Urges Centre, Seeks Early Response

In another letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doctors association had written that if the NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21, then doctors have no choice but to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to the Centre at Rastrapathi Bhavan.

As the chorus to postpone NEET PG 2022 grew louder, the doctors across the country are saying that due to the delayed counselling of last year, they do not have enough time to prepare for the upcoming session of the exam.

Notably, the NEET PG counselling process, scheduled to begin in October, 2021, was put on hold following a Supreme Court case against 27% reservation for OBC and 10% reservation for OBC candidates in UG and PG medical admissions. However, the process finally started on January 12 but again, following the apex court’s intervention the mop-up round was cancelled and a special round was conducted.

The doctors’ association in the letter highlighted the cancellation of NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy round provisional results. “As soon as this is completed, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round. Several state governments have already released dates for the same, most of which revolve around the middle of May 2022,” they said in the letter.

The candidates must note that the NEET PG 2022 is conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER. For details on NEET PG 2022 exam, they can visit the website- nbe.edu.in.