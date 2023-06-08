Home

NExT Exam By AIIMS in Second Half of 2023? NMC Issues Clarification After Fake Notification Doing Rounds On Social Media

NExT Exam Regulations ‘Shortly’; NMC Directs States/UTs Medical Colleges to Announce Final MBBS Completion Date

NexT Exam VS NEET PG Exam: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released an important circular for NEET PG aspirants! As per the notice, the Commission has warned the medical aspirants about a fake notice circulating on social media regarding the National Exit Test(NEXT) exam date. The fake notice claimed that a meeting was held on Wednesday, June 7 and the upcoming NExT is finalised to be conducted in the second half of 2023 and the detailed schedule along with its rules and regulations will be “disclosed shortly”. The fake notice further claims that the Part I of the National Exit Test(NEXT) examination will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

NexT Exam Fake Notice Claims

“As per the notice D-11011/532/2023 AC dated 26.05. 23, the meeting was held on the date of 07.06. 23 and it is informed that the upcoming exam National Exit Test(NExT), is finalised to be held in the second half of 2023. The detailed schedule along with its rules and regulations will be disclosed shortly,” reads the fake notification.

NexT Exam: Truth Behind the Viral Circular

In response to the viral notice, Dr Yogender Malik, Member, Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the NMC, stated that the notice is fake. While clarifying the viral notice to be fake, NMC said,”This has come to the notice of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board that a fake letter dated 07.06.2023 issued under the signature of the undersigned, is circulating in social media. Copy of the same is annexed herewith.It is brought to the attention of all concerned & stakeholders that there is no such letter dated 07.06.2023 issued by UGMEB of NMC regarding confirmation of upcoming National Exit Test.”

Alert against fake letters regarding National Exit Test PDF — Direct Link

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is expected to be replaced by NExT. The exam will be conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in medical colleges across the country. All concerned are alerted to rely upon genuine letters, circulars and notices available on NMC website only. National Medical Commission shall initiate action under the relevant law against such fake messages in social media. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above. It is advised to check the website of NMC to veriy the genuineness of notics, circulars, and letters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.