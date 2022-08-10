NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has released the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, August 10, 2022. According to the official schedule, the round one registrations for the NEET PG/MDS 2022 Counselling is likely to begin from September 1, 2022. Interested can check the NEET PG/MDS schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 Out on upsconline.nic.in; Exam on September 04

This year, Committee will conduct the NEET PG Counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats. A total of 26,168 Doctor of Medicine(MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery(MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats will be offered through NEET PG 2022 Counselling.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check Number of Seats HERE

MD: 26,168 seats

MS: 13,649 seats

PG Diploma: 922 seats

DNB CET: 1,388 seats

NEET PG, MDS 2022 Counselling Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Important Dates

Round 1 Registration/ Payment: September 1 to September 4

September 1 to September 4 Choice filling/ Locking: September 2 to September 5

September 2 to September 5 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 5

September 5 Processing of Seat allotment : September 6 to September 7

: September 6 to September 7 Result: September 8

September 8 Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 9 to September 13, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

Registration/ Payment: September 19 to September 21

September 19 to September 21 Choice filling/ Locking: September 19 to September 22

September 19 to September 22 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 22

September 22 Processing of Seat allotment : September 23 to September 24

: September 23 to September 24 Result : September 25

: September 25 Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 26 to October 1

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round: Important Dates

Registration/ Payment: October 6 to October 9

October 6 to October 9 Choice filling/ Locking: October 7 to October 10

October 7 to October 10 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes : October 10

: October 10 Seat allotment: October 11 to October 12

October 11 to October 12 Result : October 13

: October 13 Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: October 14 to October 18

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray round: Important Dates