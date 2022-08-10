NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has released the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, August 10, 2022. According to the official schedule, the round one registrations for the NEET PG/MDS 2022 Counselling is likely to begin from September 1, 2022. Interested can check the NEET PG/MDS schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 Out on upsconline.nic.in; Exam on September 04
This year, Committee will conduct the NEET PG Counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats. A total of 26,168 Doctor of Medicine(MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery(MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats will be offered through NEET PG 2022 Counselling.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check Number of Seats HERE
- MD: 26,168 seats
- MS: 13,649 seats
- PG Diploma: 922 seats
- DNB CET: 1,388 seats
NEET PG, MDS 2022 Counselling Schedule: Check Important Dates Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Important Dates
- Round 1 Registration/ Payment: September 1 to September 4
- Choice filling/ Locking: September 2 to September 5
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 5
- Processing of Seat allotment: September 6 to September 7
- Result: September 8
- Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 9 to September 13, 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates
- Registration/ Payment: September 19 to September 21
- Choice filling/ Locking: September 19 to September 22
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 22
- Processing of Seat allotment: September 23 to September 24
- Result: September 25
- Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 26 to October 1
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round: Important Dates
- Registration/ Payment: October 6 to October 9
- Choice filling/ Locking: October 7 to October 10
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: October 10
- Seat allotment: October 11 to October 12
- Result: October 13
- Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: October 14 to October 18
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray round: Important Dates

- Processing of Seat Allotment: October 20 to October 21
- Result: October 22
- Reporting to the allotted institute: October 23 to October 31, 2022