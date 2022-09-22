New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration process window for the NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 on September 23, 2022. To recall, the registration process was stated on September 15. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the payment link will remain active till 8 pm tomorrow at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Takes Big Decision, Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: How to register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can register for NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Expected to Start on Sept 25: Aspirants Wait For Official Announcement

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG or NEET MDS link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: Important Details