NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: How to register
- Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on NEET PG or NEET MDS link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Your registration has been completed.
NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: Important Details
- For both the courses, the choice filling or locking facility will end on September 25, 2022.
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from September 23 to 24, 2022.
- The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 26 to 27, 2022
- The first seat allotment result will be available on September 28, 2022.
- The reporting of joining of the institute will be done from September 29 to October 4, 2022.