NEET PG, NEET SS, NEET MDS, AIIMS INI CET: List of Medical Entrance Exam Every Aspirant Needs to Know

Medical Entrance Exams: In this article, India.com presents you a compiled and updated list of medical entrance exams that every medical aspirant must appear in order to secure admission in undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma medical courses across the country for the 2023 academic session.

Medical Entrance Exams: The obstacles in the career path of a doctor are not limited to the undergraduate level, but they multiply exponentially at the postgraduate level. Medical graduates who want to pursue a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), or PG Diploma must take PG medical entrance exams. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) are entrance exams for PG medical courses at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and other institutes across India.

Medical entrance after Class 12th: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG)

The single largest medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the proviso under Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act (2019). Over 17 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exam. As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023. As soon as the testing agency publishes the NEET UG 2023 application dates and opens the registration portal, undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to fill up the application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Exam: May 07, 2023

NEET Registration: Soon

NEET UG 2023 Application Form(link to be active soon)

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2023)

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). In other words, NEET-MDS 2023 is the eligibility-cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of the 2023-24 admission session. . Interested candidates can fill up the NEET MDS Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply is January 30.

NEET MDS Official Website: nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . NEET MDS Exam: March 01, 2023

NEET MDS Registration Last Date: January 30, 2023

Postgraduate Entrance Exams: National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023)

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. In other words, NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of 2023-24 admission session. Interested medical aspirants can fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5. The last date to apply is January 27.

NEET PG Official Website: nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . NEET PG Exam: March 05, 2023

NEET PG Registration Last Date: January 27, 2023

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test – INI CET

INI CET, a national-level postgraduate medical entrance examination. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi conducts the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET).

Name of the examination: Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test – INI CET

Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Conducting body: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET – SS)

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023 admission session.

NEET SS Official Website: nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Exam: —

NEET Registration Last Date: —

Nursing Entrance Exam – AIIMS Nursing

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi conducts AIIMS nursing exams for admission to its undergraduate B.Sc (H) and B.Sc (post-basic) Nursing courses. AIIMS nursing is conducted annually. It invites applications from eligible candidates from all over India.

Name of the examination: AIIMS Nursing

Conducting body: All India Institute of Medical Sciences – AIIMS, New Delhi

Official website: www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Veterinary Entrance Exam – Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test (RPVT)

Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test is a state-level entrance exam. It is conducted by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) for admission to the undergraduate Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc & A.H.) course.

Name of the examination: Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test

Conducting body: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Official website: rajuvas.org

Veterinary Entrance Exam – UP Pre-Veterinary Entrance Test

UP Veterinary entrance exam is a state-level examination. It is conducted for admission to a bachelor’s degree in veterinary sciences. The UP Veterinary entrance exam is conducted by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University and Cattle Research Institute (DUVASU). The undergraduate entrance exam is called the Pre-Veterinary Entrance Test (PVT) and is conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc & A.H.) course.

Name of the examination: UP Pre-Veterinary Entrance Test

Conducting body: DUVASU

Official website: www.upvetuniv.edu.in

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test – AIAPGET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test- AIAPGET for admission to postgraduate courses. The post-graduate courses include MD/MS/PG DIPLOMA courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy medicine.

Name of the examination: All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test – AIAPGET

Conducting body: National Testing Agency

Official website: aiapget.nta.ac.in

India.com wishes every aspirant – Best of Luck!