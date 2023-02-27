Home

NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court today will resume hearing petitions related to NEET PG 2023 postponement.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Supreme Court Hearing Today

NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court today will resume hearing on the NEET PG postonement 2023 case. Protesting students want the exam to be postponed so that the gap between the NEET PG 2023 and counselling date is reduced. On Friday, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023, which is scheduled for March 5, and no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed. Candidates can also check all information related to NEET PG 2023 exam on the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in, nbe.edu.in, . Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to NEET PG Postponement 2023.

