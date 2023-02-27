Top Recommended Stories

  • NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Shortly
NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Shortly

NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court today will resume hearing petitions related to NEET PG 2023 postponement.

Updated: February 27, 2023 10:47 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Supreme Court Hearing Today

NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court today will resume hearing on the NEET PG postonement 2023 case. Protesting students want the exam to be postponed so that the gap between the NEET PG 2023 and counselling date is reduced. On Friday, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023, which is scheduled for March 5, and no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed. Candidates can also check all information related to NEET PG 2023 exam on the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in, nbe.edu.in, Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to NEET PG Postponement 2023. 

NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:49 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023 Admit card releasing today | The admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 are likely to be released today.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: Medical aspirants have been demanding the postponement of NEET PG exam which currently scheduled to take place on March 5.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: Case listed at no 53, hearing at courtroom number 15 | The Supreme Court hearing on NEET PG Postponement 2023 case has been listed at number 53.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: What govt said on NEET PG Postponement | Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Parliament that the NEET-PG exam 2023 will be held as per schedule on March 05, 2023 and will not be postponed. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for the exam have been preparing for it already,” Mandaviya said.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    NEET PG Postponement 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing today | The Supreme Court today will resume hearing petitions reelated to NEET PG 2023 postponement.

Published Date: February 27, 2023 9:46 AM IST

Updated Date: February 27, 2023 10:47 AM IST

