NEET PG Registrations To Begin Today From 3 PM At natboard.edu.in. Here Is How To Register
NEET PG registration 2023 will commence at 3 pm today (January, 7) at the official website natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG REGISTRATION 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate ( NEET PG ) 2023 from today, January 7. NBE released a bulletin with all important dates pertaining to the exam and other details. The registration link will be activated at natboard.edu.in. at 3 pm today. Candidates are suppose to apply online via the official website of NBE.
NEET PG 2023: Steps To Register
- Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
- Click on NEET PG 2023 link available on the home page. The link will be live at 3 pm.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Earlier it was published in an advertisement that NEET OG 2023 registration will begin from January 5but the news was debunked by NBE. NBE issued a bulletin clarifying that candidates should not believe the advert.
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates about NEET PG 2023 Exam.
