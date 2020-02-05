NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Wednesday declared the NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG exam 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of NBE – nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG exam 2020 was conducted on January 5. The NBE had scheduled to upload the result on February 3 but it was delayed by a day.

Follow the steps to check your NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, i.e., nbe.edu.in. Alternatively, scores can also be checked on natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Direct Link for NEET PG Exam Portal’

Step 3: Fill in the required login details in the given space. Click ‘Download’.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference