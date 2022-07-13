NEET PG Result 2022: NEET PG Result 2022 for AIQ seats has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the scores on the official website of NBE on natboard.edu.in.Also Read - FMGE 2022 Result Declared: Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Result For June Session At Natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Check It

As per the official notice, the merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website. The cut off scores for AIQ quota is 275 for General/ EWS category, 245 for SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC category and 260 for UR-PWD category. Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: Health Minister Congratulates Qualified Candidates. Here’s What He Said

Direct link to check NEET PG result 2022 Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Link And Steps to Download Score on nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2022: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the NEET PG Result 2022:

Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available from July 20, 2022 onwards from the official website.