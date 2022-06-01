NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: The NBE on Wednesday declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 on the official website. Significantly, the National Board of Education has released the NEET PG Result in record 10 days this time. Amid strong protest from the students, the examination was conducted on May 21, 2022. As the results are declared now, the candidates can check the score on nbe.edu.in.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Ends Today At 9 PM; Details Inside

As the NEET PG 2022 cut offs have also been released. The merit list for the NEET PG Results 2022 would be released separately by NBE. The individual scorecards can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.

Congratulating aspirants, Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister said, "I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate NBEMS for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."

NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

NEET PG Result 2022: Here’s how to check score