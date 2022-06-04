NEET PG 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) on June 1, 2022. As per reports, the NEET PG 2022 ranking list has also been updated on the official website – nbe.edu.in, that consists of the names of top scorers in the medical entrance test conducted on May 21. As per the list, Dr Shagun Batra from New Delhi has topped the exam and secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2), and Dr Harshita (rank 3).Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: Health Minister Congratulates Qualified Candidates. Here’s What He Said

The complete merit list of NEET-PG Exam 2022 is available on official website of NBE – https://natboard.edu.in/. Candidates can check their roll numbers, their marks obtained and their All India Rank (AIR) in the list. Click here to check out the complete toppers list here

Here is the list of Top 10 Toppers of NEET PG 2022

All India Rank (AIR) Toppers Name 1 Dr Shagun Batra 2 Dr Joseph 3 Dr Harshita 4 Dr Swaroop Hegde 5 Dr Nehar 6 Dr Tanishq 7 Dr Nisarg 8 Dr Armaan 9 Dr Sushant 10 Dr Nibraz

The candidates who cleared the NEET PG exam will get their score cards soon. As per the schedule, NEET PG score cards are scheduled to be released on June 8, 2022 by NBE on the official website nbe.edu.in. NBE is also expected to release the process of NEET PG counselling soon. After the score card will be released, the counselling details will also be updated on the website.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has also appreciated NBE for declaring the results ahead of the schedule as the results were not expected to be declared before June 1, 2022.