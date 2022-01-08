NEET PG 2021 Scorecard: Attention NEET candidates, you can download the individual NEET PG score card on the official website- nbe.edu.in from January 9. It must be noted that the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) was released on September 28, 2021. The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for students belonging to the General category is 302, while it is 265 for reserved category students and 283 for persons with disabilities.Also Read - NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: MCC Makes Big Announcement, Says Counselling To Likely Start From Next Week | Here’s How to Register
“The all India 50% Quota Score card of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in. Copy of score card will not to be sent to individual candidates,” the MCC said in a notification. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: 27% OBC, 10% EWS Reservation to Stay, Rules Supreme Court
On Friday, the MCC said that the counselling schedule for NEET PG and NEET UG 2021 will be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS by next week. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case
The Supreme Court in its order on Friday had said that there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. As per updates, 10 per cent reservation for EWS quota has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place. However, for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled for March 2022.
How To Register For NEET UG, PG Counselling
Go to mcc.nic.in
Click on the PG or UG counselling tab
The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
Enter the required information and register
Now login and fill the application form
Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
Take a printout of the application form.
Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2021
NEET 2021 admit card
Copy of online application form
NEET marks sheet
Nationality certificate
Class 12 marks sheet
Class 10 certificate for age proof
Aadhar Card
And other required documents.