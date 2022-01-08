NEET PG 2021 Scorecard: Attention NEET candidates, you can download the individual NEET PG score card on the official website- nbe.edu.in from January 9. It must be noted that the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) was released on September 28, 2021. The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for students belonging to the General category is 302, while it is 265 for reserved category students and 283 for persons with disabilities.Also Read - NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: MCC Makes Big Announcement, Says Counselling To Likely Start From Next Week | Here’s How to Register

“The all India 50% Quota Score card of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in. Copy of score card will not to be sent to individual candidates,” the MCC said in a notification. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: 27% OBC, 10% EWS Reservation to Stay, Rules Supreme Court

On Friday, the MCC said that the counselling schedule for NEET PG and NEET UG 2021 will be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS by next week. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case

The Supreme Court in its order on Friday had said that there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. As per updates, 10 per cent reservation for EWS quota has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place. However, for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled for March 2022.

How To Register For NEET UG, PG Counselling

Go to mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG or UG counselling tab

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it

Enter the required information and register

Now login and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form.

Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2021

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card

And other required documents.