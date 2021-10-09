NEET PG Scorecard 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) was supposed to release the NEET PG scorecards on October 9. However, it has not been released till now. Candidates are expecting that the NEET PG Scorecard will be released anytime soon. To check their individual scores in every section of the paper, the candidates will need to log in with their application number and password to get access to the individual scorecards.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: #BanNEET Trends on Twitter After Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu

It must be noted that the NEET PG result was declared on September 28 and the total scores of the candidates were released on that day. The NBE had on October 1 released the ranks of the candidates along with their scores in the NEET PG exam after applying the tie-breakers.

NEET PG Scorecard 2021: Here's how to download

Candidates have to go to the official website nbe.edu.in. On the Homepage, click on the latest link with the PDF icon that reads NEET PG scorecards 2021 (coming soon) Then, they need to enter login credentials on the new page such as application number and password Your NEET PG scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and print a copy for the future

The candidates must note that the NEET PG scorecards will have the total scores and ranks of candidates along with the number of correct and incorrect responses, personal details.